'Huge' automotive parts plant planned for Lochaber Smelter

Image caption Liberty British Aluminium took over the smelter from Rio Tinto in a deal agreed last year

The new owners of the UK's last remaining aluminium smelter yard plan to construct a "huge" automotive manufacturing plant at the site.

Liberty British Aluminium took over the running of the Lochaber Smelter near Fort William last year.

The new project would involve the creation of a steel rolling mill and facilities for making alloy wheels.

The planned £450m investment would also include the provision of new housing and other services for workers.

Aluminium currently made at the smelter, which lies in the foothills of Ben Nevis, is taken elsewhere to be made into various products.

The first meeting of the Lochaber Delivery Group, which was set up to support the investment programme, is due to take place on Friday.

Liberty and Simec, the two companies involved in Liberty British Aluminium, set up the delivery group with the Scottish government and public agencies.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The smelter is one of the largest employers in Lochaber

Image copyright Rio Tinto Image caption The smelter site is supplied with electricity from a hydro-power scheme and new bio-fuel units

Following the meeting, Rural Economy Minister Fergus Ewing is to formally switch on newly-installed bio-fuel generating units located within a hydro-power station adjacent to the smelter.

These units will make the smelter "the greenest metal producing facility in the UK", according to Liberty British Aluminium.

About £10m is being invested in the hydro scheme and bio-fuel units. They are expected to reduce the need to import electricity to the site.

The new units forms one of the first steps to the creation of the planned new manufacturing plant.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Liberty House Group executive chairman Sanjeev Gupta at the smelter in December

Ahead of the meeting, Liberty British Aluminium said the planned new automotive parts manufacturing plant would be "huge".

It has already submitted a pre-planning application document with Highland Council for the project.

About 170 people are employed at the smelter, making it one of the largest employers in Lochaber.

Liberty British Aluminium took over the smelter from Rio Tinto in a £330m deal last year, which was welcomed by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on a visit to the site in December.