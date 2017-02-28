Minecraft helped to guide shootout movie Free Fire's set

Image copyright Studiocanal Image caption Ben Wheatley, right, and actor Armie Hammer on the set of Free Fire

Film-maker Ben Wheatley has revealed how he used the video game Minecraft to help him build the set for his new action movie Free Fire.

The film starring Brie Larson, Cillian Murphy, Sharlto Copley and Michael Smiley is dominated by a complicated shootout in an abandoned factory.

During a Q&A on the movie in Inverness, Wheatley said he first created the factory's layout in Minecraft.

This helped to guide physical scale models and the final set.

Wheatley, director of High-Rise and Sightseers, was in Inverness on Monday as part of a tour of UK cinemas with his film before it goes out on general release.

The film-maker last visited the Highland city when he was a boy in the 1970s.

Image copyright Studiocanal Image caption Brie Larson stars in the new action movie

Free Fire also stars Armie Hammer while Martin Scorsese, a fan of Wheatley's 2011 movie Kill List, is an executive producer.

During the question and answer session at Eden Court he said he was working on an adaption of graphic novelist Frank Miller's Hard Boiled.

Miller's Sin City stories have previously been made into films.

Wheatley said the adaption was still going through a writing process and could still be four years away from being finished as a film.