Money in drug trafficker's golf bag to be confiscated

Thousands of pounds found inside a golf bag are to be confiscated from a convicted drug trafficker.

Peter McLaren was jailed for six years in November after he was linked to consignments of cocaine in Glasgow and cannabis in the Highlands.

Police found £15,000 in the bag when they stopped him in his car.

The 48-year-old had been the subject of extensive surveillance at the time. Cocaine was found by officers at this home in Glasgow.

Officers also intercepted a courier in Ullapool and recovered cannabis which was due to be transported to the Isle of Lewis.

Last year, McLaren admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine in March 2014 at locations in Glasgow, including his home address, and admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis resin between July and August in the same year.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard that McLaren claimed he had become involved in the drugs trade in a bid to keep his kitchen firm business going.

Following his conviction the Crown raised proceedings to seize crime profits from him.

Judge Lord Pentland has made a confiscation order for the £15,000 found in the golf bag.