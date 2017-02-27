App offers virtual tour of Scottish tourist hotspots

From the section

Media caption New app shows virtual reality Scotland

A virtual reality experience of 26 Scottish tourist spots has been created for use with a smart phone and a 3D viewer.

The free ScotlandVR app features 360 degree imagery and footage.

They include Abbotsford House near Melrose, Alloway's Robert Burns Birthplace Museum and Dunnottar Castle near Stonehaven.

The Cairngorms National Park, Falkirk Wheel and Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh are also featured.

The footage and animations play on a smartphone placed inside a cardboard 3D viewer.

Image copyright Whitespace/VisitScotland/Napier

The app emerged from a competition held as part of the 2016 Year of Innovation, Architecture and Design.

Tourism body VisitScotland challenged students to create an interactive digital product to inspire people to visit Scotland.

The winner was a team from Edinburgh Napier University led by Prof David Benyon and Dr Oli Mival.

The team developed the concept for an app which would allow users to explore a virtual Scotland.