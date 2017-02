Image copyright Timothy Humphreys Family Image caption Timothy Humphreys was struck by a car late at night on 17 February

Police have made a new appeal for information following a pedestrian's death in John O' Groats.

Timothy Humphreys was struck by a car on the A836, near the A99 junction and the Seaview Hotel, at about 22:40 on 17 February.

The 34-year-old, who was from John O' Groats, died at the scene of the collision.

Police want to hear about sightings of Mr Humphreys in the hour before the incident.