Discussions on ambulance cover in Sutherland and Caithness

The chief executive of the Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) is to meet community leaders to discuss ambulance cover in the west Highlands.

Pauline Howie is to travel to Lochinver in Sutherland for the meeting later on Monday.

There have been concerns about a shortage of emergency cover in parts of the Highlands.

SAS said it worked closely with partners and communities to ensure it delivered a safe and effective service.

Labour MSP Rhoda Grant has been involved in arranging the meeting in Lochinver.

In March, SNP MSP Gail Ross is to meet Ms Howie to discuss ambulance cover in Caithness and Sutherland, including the role SAS plays in a new maternity unit set up at Caithness General in Wick.

The ambulance service said Ms Howie was looking forward to the discussions.