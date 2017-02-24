Excess speeds on stretch of A9 'reduced by cameras'

Image caption The system of average speed cameras on the A9 went live in October 2014

Average speed cameras have been credited with helping to reduce speeding on the A9 between Inverness and Dunblane.

The number of vehicles travelling at excess speed has fallen by 95% in the first two years of the system being in place, according to a new report.

The cameras were switched on in October 2014 in an effort to improve safety on the stretch of trunk road.

The A9 Safety Group, which oversees the system, has released the report.

The group, which was set up by Transport Scotland in 2012, said the cameras have had a "positive impact" on drivers' behaviour.