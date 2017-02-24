Climber from Evesham died in Cairngorms fall

A climber who died in hospital after suffering serious injuries in a fall in the Cairngorms has been named by police.

Owen Griffiths was 25 and from Evesham in Worcestershire.

Police in Aviemore were alerted to the fall at Aladdin's Couloir, Coire an t-Sneachda, in the Northern Corries at about midday on Tuesday.

He was airlifted by a coastguard helicopter to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he died.

Members of Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team and rescue personnel at Glenmore Lodge were involved in the initial rescue.