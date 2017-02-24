Highlands & Islands

Storm Doris brings fresh snow to Scotland's mountains

Deep snow at the top of a west aspect on Aonach Mor in Lochaber Image copyright SAIS Lochaber
Image caption Deep snow at the top of a west aspect on Aonach Mor in Lochaber

Storm Doris brought heavy snowfalls to Scotland's highest mountains, raising the potential risk of avalanches.

Thursday's severe weather saw gales batter parts of England and Wales and brought snow and heavy rain to parts of southern and central Scotland and the Highlands.

The Scottish Avalanche Information Service, which monitors for avalanche risk in six mountain areas, has rated the potential for the snow slides as "considerable" in five of them.

Walkers in snow in Southern Cairngorms Image copyright SAIS Southern Cairngorms
Image caption Walkers in a snow drift in Southern Cairngorms on Thursday
A walker and dogs in snow and wind in Southern Cairngorms Image copyright SAIS Southern Cairngorms

The five areas are Creag Meagaidh, Glencoe, Lochaber, Northern Cairngorms and Southern Cairngorms.

A rating of "considerable" means avalanches may occur naturally on some slopes, or could be triggered by the weight of a single person.

Mountains in and around Torridon, the sixth area covered, has had a dusting of snow.

High winds and mild temperatures had stripped large amounts of the snow cover from mountains across the six areas, before temperatures started falling ahead of the arrival of Storm Doris.

The avalanche risk in all six areas will be checked and updated later.

Deep snow at Creag Meagaidh Image copyright SAIS Creag Meagaidh
Image caption Deep snow at Creag Meagaidh
Phone box in the Cairngorms Image copyright SAIS Northern Cairngorms
Image caption There were also heavy snowfalls in the Northern Cairngorms on Thursday

All pictures are copyrighted.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites