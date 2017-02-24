Paralympian says clear MRI scan better than gold medal

Image copyright Getty Images

A Paralympian has said an MRI scan showing no sign of a tumour that had threatened to crush his spinal cord was better than winning a gold medal.

Last year, David Smith, 37, of Aviemore, had surgery to remove the tumour close to his spine.

He told BBC Radio Scotland that the MRI scan he was shown earlier this week was the first scan since 2013 not to show a tumour.

Smith said it was better than winning gold at the London Paralympics in 2012.

The athlete won the medal in rowing. Following that success he has been training to compete in cycling.

However, the tumour had affected that pursuit and even risked crushing his spine and stopping him from breathing.

Smith said he had been dreading the results of his latest MRI scan, fearing it would still show the tumour.

He said: "I almost passed out. I thought I was going to be sick and I didn't even want to look at the scan."

After being shown the scan the athlete said he went through a "rollercoaster of emotions".

He said: "It took two or three hours for it to sink in. When it did sink in I was on the train home and I just started crying."