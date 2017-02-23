Children played with unexploded bomb at Rosemarkie

Image copyright Mike Merritt Image caption The Royal Navy has disposed of the unexploded device

Children played with an unexploded mortar bomb on a beach before being told what it was.

The beach at Rosemarkie in the Highlands was closed to the public on Tuesday following the discovery.

A Royal Navy bomb disposal team from HM Clyde at Faslane disposed of the device, thought to be from World War Two, on Wednesday evening.

Lt Cmdr Tony Hampshire said the coastguard had told the team children had been playing with the device.

The Royal Navy officer said: "Despite its era the explosive was probably intact and still dangerous. These devices should be treated with respect.

"The family who realised the danger did absolutely the right thing."