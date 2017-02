Image copyright Nick Hanson Image caption One of overall winner Nick Hanson's winning images, Autumn in Glen Affric

Dumfries-born photographer Nick Hanson has been announced as this year's winner of the Scottish Landscape Photographer of the Year Award.

Mr Hanson, who is now based on the Isle of Skye, beat off strong competition from thousands of entries submitted from across the world to win the prestigious accolade with a portfolio of images shot in the Scottish Highlands and Islands.

The full list of winners for all the categories of the competition can be found on the awards' website.

Image copyright Nick Hanson Image caption Mr Hanson's Autumn Colours On Loch Pityoulish which was taken in the Cairngorms

Image copyright Nick Hanson Image caption Glamaig Reflection was also in Mr Hanson's winning selection of images

Image copyright Christopher Swan Image caption Christopher Swan was overall runner-up with a selection of images, including Stormlight which was taken at Bagh Steinigidh on the Isle of Harris

Image copyright Stuart Lamont Image caption Stuart Lamont's Lagangarbh Cottage, Glencoe won the landscape category

Image copyright Dougie Cunningham Image caption Dougie Cunningham won the Scottish Natural Heritage Award with his Sunrise over Buachaille Etive Mòr

Image copyright Gill Williamson Image caption Gill Williamson won the urban category with her image Sudden Downpour, which was taken in Glasgow

Image copyright Sarah Canton Image caption The seascape category was won by Sarah Canton with the photograph Hebridean Sunrise