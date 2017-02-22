Storm Doris forecast prompts amber snow warning

Image copyright Met Office Image caption The Met Office has updated earlier weather warnings

The Met Office has updated its warning for snow associated with Thursday's arrival of Storm Doris.

On Tuesday, the Met Office issued a yellow "be aware" warning for parts of the Highlands, Aberdeenshire, central and southern Scotland.

Wednesday's update sees it updated to amber "be prepared" for central and southern Scotland.

Accumulations of 10 to 15cm "are likely quite widely" in the parts of Scotland covered by the amber warning.

The Met Office added that 20 to 30cm of snow could fall on hills above 300m.

The amber warning covers from 02:00 to 18:00 Thursday.

Southern Scotland is expected to experience the heaviest snow falls and the weather could affect travel and power supplies.

A yellow warning for snow is in place for other parts of Scotland.

The Met Office said snow could fall to depths of three to 6cm on ground above 200m with 10cm or more above 300m. There could be accumulation of one to 3cm of snow at lower levels.

Image caption A BBC Weather graphic of the forecast for Storm Doris

Storm Doris is forecast to bring potentially damaging high winds to England and Wales and has prompted an amber warning, which has also been updated to cover a larger area.

Doris is the latest storm to be named by the Met Office, and follows Angus in November and December's Barbara and Conor.

While snow is far from unexpected in winter, heavy snowfalls followed shortly afterwards by milder weather have been a mark of this Scottish winter.

On Wednesday, parts of northern Scotland, including the Highlands and Orkney, have been experiencing strong gusts of wind.

A yellow warning of gusts of 65-70 mph and locally 75-80 mph over parts of the Northern Isles is in place until 15:00 on Wednesday.