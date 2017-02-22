Climber dies after falling in Cairngorms

A climber has died in hospital after suffering serious injuries in a fall in the Cairngorms on Tuesday.

Police in Aviemore were alerted to the climber's fall at Aladdin's Couloir, Coire an t-Sneachda, in the Northern Corries at about midday.

Members of Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team and rescue personnel at Glenmore Lodge went to his aid.

A coastguard helicopter based at Inverness Airport airlifted the injured climber to Aberdeen Royal infirmary.

He had suffered serious head injuries in the fall.

Police said the man was in his 20s, was walking and climbing alone and was not from the local area.