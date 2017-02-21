Rosemarkie beach closed after unexploded device found
- 21 February 2017
- From the section Highlands & Islands
An area of Rosemarkie beach on the Black Isle, north of Inverness, has been cordoned off after an unexploded bomb was discovered.
A spokesman for the Coastguard said they were called to reports of suspected ordnance at about 12:10. It is thought to be an old military device.
The public have been advised to stay away from the beach area.
A bomb disposal team is expected to attend the scene on Wednesday morning.