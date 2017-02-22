Island beach one of 'UK's top 10' in travel awards

Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption Luskentyre is well-known for its miles of white sand

A beach in the Western Isles has been named one of the UK's best beaches in the TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice Awards.

Luskentyre on Harris has been placed number four in the awards' top 10 UK beaches.

It is the only Scottish site to make the list which has been topped by Weymouth Beach in Weymouth, Dorset.

Luskentyre on the west coast of Harris is well-known for its miles of white sand and green-blue water.

The awards also has a world top 10 beaches.

This year, Baia do Sancho in Brazil's Fernando de Noronha, an archipelago with Unesco World Heritage status has been named number one.