Fallen climber rescued in Cairngorms

Image copyright David Buchanan Image caption Inverness Coastguard were called to the scene in the Cairngorms

Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team and an Inverness Coastguard helicopter crew have rescued a fallen climber.

The emergency services were alerted to the climber's fall at Aladdin's Couloir in the Northern Corries at about midday.

Members of Cairngorm MRT went to his aid. They requested support from the coastguard.

The helicopter based at Inverness Airport has airlifted the injured climber to Aberdeen Royal infirmary.

He suffered head injuries in the fall.