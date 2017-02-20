Councillors set wheelchair challenge in Inverness

Image copyright Thinkstock

Highland councillors have been challenged to use wheelchairs to get around Inverness city centre.

Local wheelchair user Bill Anderson has been campaigning for access improvements to shops, facilities and at pedestrian crossings on roads.

He said he and others were encountering access issues on a daily basis.

Mr Anderson has put together a course that local councillors and business leaders have agreed to negotiate while sitting in a wheelchair.

Ahead of this week's challenge, he told BBC Alba: "The idea is that four of our councillors are to be propelling themselves around a course which I have chosen following the streets and trying to access places.

"There will be people there as helpers who will help them of they require help.

"The idea is that they will see from a wheelchair users' perspective exactly what wheelchair users are up against on a daily basis within the town centre."