Pedestrian killed by car in John O' Groats named
- 20 February 2017
- From the section Highlands & Islands
A pedestrian who died after being struck by a car in John O' Groats on Friday night has been named as Timothy Humphreys.
The 34-year-old, who was from John O' Groats, died at the scene of the collision on the A836, near the A99 junction and the Seaview Hotel.
It happened at about 23:40 and the stretch of road involved was closed until 07:45 the next morning.
Police Scotland has renewed an earlier appeal for witnesses.