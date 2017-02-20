Pedestrian killed by car in John O' Groats named

Image copyright Timothy Humphreys Family Image caption Timothy Humphreys was from John O' Groats

A pedestrian who died after being struck by a car in John O' Groats on Friday night has been named as Timothy Humphreys.

The 34-year-old, who was from John O' Groats, died at the scene of the collision on the A836, near the A99 junction and the Seaview Hotel.

It happened at about 23:40 and the stretch of road involved was closed until 07:45 the next morning.

Police Scotland has renewed an earlier appeal for witnesses.