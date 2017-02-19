Fatal house fire on South Uist 'not suspicious'

Image caption Mr Hanks was found dead inside the property by firefighters

A fire that killed an elderly man at his home on South Uist was not suspicious, investigators have said.

William Hanks, 83, was found inside the house at Kildonan by firefighters called to the incident on Wednesday.

A joint investigation by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Police Scotland concluded there were no suspicious circumstances.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Our thoughts continue to be with Mr Hanks' family at this tragic time."

The fire was quickly brought under control and no-one else was at the property at the time.