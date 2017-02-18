Pedestrian killed in John O' Groats collision

From the section

Image copyright JASPERIMAGE Image caption The pedestrian was struck by a black BMW

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car in John o' Groats.

The collision involving a black BMW happened on the A99 near the Seaview Hotel at about 01:00 on Saturday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Emergency services are in attendance on the A99 at the junction of the A836 at Seaview Hotel, John O' Groats."

The road was closed for several hours for investigation work but later re-opened.