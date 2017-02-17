Claim about sea salt firm's product investigated

Image copyright Thinkstock

An award-winning Hebridean Sea Salt business based on the Isle of Lewis is under investigation, the BBC has learned.

A former employee is understood to have raised concerns about the authenticity of the product.

Western Isles Council's environmental health department is investigating.

Owner Natalie Crayton said there had been an issue that had been investigated and resolved and the business was now trading normally.

Hebridean Sea Salt was formed six years ago and has become a well-known brand in delis and supermarkets across the country.

It began as a small operation but is now supplying high street stores such as Waitrose and Sainsburys and is making inroads into international markets.

The company has had financial backing from the public purse with Highlands and Islands Enterprise contributing £300,000 to expand the business.

Food Standards Scotland said it was aware of Comhairle nan Eilean Siar's investigation and was liaising with the relevant enforcement authorities.