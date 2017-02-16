Police probe man's death outside house in Inverness

Police have begun an investigation into a man's death outside a house in the Crown area of Inverness.

A member of the public alerted the emergency services at about 08:00 to the man, who was lying on a pavement on Southside Road.

Police officers and an ambulance crew went to the scene and found that the man had died.

Police Scotland said his death did not appear to be suspicious and officers were trying to trace his next of kin.