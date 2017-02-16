Man dies after fire breaks out in house on South Uist

A man has died after a fire broke out at a house at Kildonan on South Uist.

The emergency services were called to the property at about 17:40 on Wednesday.

The fire was brought under control by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) who said no-one else was in the house at the time of the blaze.

SFRS said: "The cause of the fire is unexplained at this time and police inquiries remain ongoing."

The incident on the Western Isles followed another fatal fire on Wednesday.

One person died following a fire at a house in Lossiemouth in Moray.

Police and firefighters were called to the fire, in Elgin Road, at about 16:10.

The Kildonan incident was also the second fatal fire on South Uist this month.

A woman died in a house fire in the Garrynamonie area of the island on 10 February.