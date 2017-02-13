Video shot on Inverness Coastguard helicopter's tail camera

Media caption The video was taken on a Coastguard helicopter's tail rotor cam

Aerial footage of the Highlands recorded on a camera fitted to the tail rotor of a helicopter has been released the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.

The video was taken while Inverness Coastguard's search and rescue crew were on a training exercise.

The new tail rotor cam has captured the helicopter flying over mountains and lochs near Inverness.

The search and rescue helicopter based at Inverness Airport is operated by Bristow Group.

Image copyright MCA/Bristow Group