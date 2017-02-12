Fishing boat towed to safety after engine failure near Plockton

Image copyright RNLI Image caption The boat suffered engine failure and was drifting without power in blustery conditions

A fishing boat had to be towed to safety after breaking down in blustery conditions off the Applecross penisula in the Highlands.

The Kyle of Lochalsh lifeboat went to the aid of the Ptarmigan vessel, which had two people on board, at about 15:14.

It was without power and drifting about one mile from Plockton lighthouse.

The volunteer RNLI crew towed the boat back to Plockton and it was then safely returned to its mooring.