Body of missing hiker Charlie Clift found in Highlands
- 12 February 2017
The body of a man from south Wales who went missing while hiking in the Highlands has been found.
Charlie Clift, 56, was last seen buying outdoor clothing on Tuesday 30 January in Fort William.
Searches had been carried out and police said a body was discovered on the lower north slopes of Meall Nan Cleireach at about 11:00 on Saturday.
Mr Clift's family was informed. Police Scotland said there were not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.