Inverness care home investigated over standards
- 10 February 2017
A care home in Inverness is being investigated over its standards of care.
NHS Highland has suspended admissions while it works with the Fairfield Care Home to ensure the care and support they would expect is in place.
It follows the deaths of five elderly residents in the last week of January.
The Care Inspectorate said it had been notified of the deaths and added that it was investigating a separate complaint about the home.