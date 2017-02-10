Camera trap photographs Scottish wildcat in Cairngorms

Image copyright Neil Anderson

A rare Scottish wildcat has been photographed on a camera trap rigged up by a wildlife cameraman.

Highlands-based Neil Anderson set up the camera in a part of Strathspey in the Cairngorms.

He said: "I knew the cat used a path fairly regularly and seeing that snow was forecast I rigged up my camera trap.

"I went away for a couple of weeks so when I finally checked the camera it was a great surprise to come back to."

The wildcat was photographed on 13 January.

Mr Anderson, whose credits include commissions for the BBC's Springwatch wildlife programmes, also photographs wildlife in other parts of the world.

The Scottish wildcat is one of the world's most endangered animals.

Habitat loss and breeding with domestic and feral cats are factors behind a severe decline in the mammals.