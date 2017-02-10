'Record numbers' of dolphins detected off west Scotland

Image copyright HWDT Image caption Record numbers of common dolphins were recorded last year

Record numbers of three dolphin species found off Scotland's west coast were found during a survey by the Hebridean Whale and Dolphin Trust (HWDT).

HWDT said its scientists and volunteers last year recorded 2,303 individual common dolphins, 42 bottlenose dolphins and 94 Risso's dolphins.

The figures for all three species were the highest ever recorded in the Mull-based trust's annual survey seasons.

The conservation charity has been carrying out the surveys since 1994.

Dr Lauren Hartny-Mills, HWDT science officer, said: "The reasons for the high number of sightings of these charismatic dolphin species - and the broader effects on the marine environment and other species - remain unclear.

"But the intriguing findings highlight the importance of on-going monitoring and research."