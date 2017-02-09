'True start' to Scottish snowsports season

Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption Industry body Ski-Scotland has welcomed the 'true start' to the snowsports season

The Scottish snowsports season has now properly started following heavy falls of snow and calm weather conditions, Ski-Scotland has said.

The industry's body said there was some skiing and snowboarding in November last year, but suitable conditions had been "stop-start" since then.

Ski-Scotland said all five of Scotland's outdoor snowsports centres were operational.

They are the Lecht, Glenshee, Nevis Range, Glencoe and CairnGorm Mountain.

Heather Negus, of Ski-Scotland, said this week marked the "true start" to the new season.

She said: "The season actually started really early, back in November, but it has been rather stop-start since then.

"Four of the five ski areas have operated at various times, but the snow has proved to be fickle through December and January.

"This most recent snow dump is finally giving us the chance to offer skiing and snowboarding for all abilities on a wide variety of pistes - there are a total of 143 runs across all five mountain areas, served by 67 lifts."

Updates on the conditions for snowsports are uploaded to the websites of the five centres.