Snow fall raises hopes for Scottish snowsports season

Image copyright Nevis Range Image caption Nevis Range has been reporting heavy snow falls

Scotland's outdoor snowsports centres have been reporting improving conditions for skiing and snowboarding.

Mild temperatures and high winds have affected Scotland's ski season so far this winter.

However, this week has seen heavy snowfalls and freezing temperatures allowing some resorts to offer some snowsports.

Nevis Range said the season has started later than usual but hopes for a prolonged spell of suitable conditions.

The centre near Fort William along Glencoe Mountain, Lecht, CairnGorm Mountain and Glenshee have been putting updates on their websites about their availability for snowsports.

A spokesperson for Nevis Range said: "It's been a later than usual start to the snowsports season at Nevis Range.

"However, in previous years we've still been open for snowsports in April and had lovely skiing conditions into May."

Before Christmas

A late start to the 2015-16 snowsports season had a "significant impact" and reduced the number of days available for skiing and snowboarding.

Ski-Scotland, the organisation that promotes Scottish snowsports, said it had involved 207,770 skier days.

It also estimated that the industry generated almost £21m for the economy during the season.

Previous seasons involved bigger numbers - 2012-13 had 290,996 skier days and raised more than £29m.

The more recent 2014-15 season involved 230,634 skier days, raising £23.2m.

It was also the first in years that all five of Scotland's outdoor ski centres opened for snowsports before Christmas.

For the 2015-16 season, the sites had to wait until January for sufficient snow cover, though Nevis Range and the Lecht in Aberdeenshire were able to open for a short time at the end of December 2015.