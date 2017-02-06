In pictures: 'Full on' winter conditions in Scottish hills
Mountain rescue teams have said "full on" Scottish winter conditions have returned to the hills, and images taken over the weekend show how quickly the weather has turned.
Lochaber, Braemar and Aberdeen mountain rescue teams were involved in helping climbers caught up in avalanches on Ben Nevis and Garbh Choire, Braeriach on Saturday.
On Sunday Braemar MRT went to the aid of two people who got into difficulty on Mount Keen.
The mountain rescue team said the two "were woefully ill-prepared for the conditions". The team added: "It's winter folks, don't believe the hype."
Pictures taken by the Scottish Avalanche Information Service (SAIS) captured the return of wintry conditions - heavy snow and high winds - following a period of calmer and milder weather.