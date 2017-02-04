Three injured in Ben Nevis avalanche

Image copyright HM Coastguard Image caption Three rescue helicopters were sent to the scene

Three climbers have been airlifted to hospital after being injured in an avalanche on Ben Nevis.

Police said they had received a call about the accident at about 12:15 on Saturday.

Three Coastguard rescue helicopters and members of Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team were sent to the scene.

The three climbers are being treated at Belford Hospital in Fort William for what are thought to be non life threatening injuries.

HM Coastguard said the avalanche was in Coire na Ciste, on the north face of Ben Nevis.

Two helicopters were scrambled from Inverness and third was sent from Prestwick to help search for the avalanche victims.

A Coastguard spokesman said: "We assisted Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team by moving personnel up the mountain.

"Later on, one of the helicopters was used to evacuate the three climbers down the mountain and into the care of the ambulance service."

