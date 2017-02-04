Highlands & Islands

Countdown to Aviemore Adventure Festival

Still from adventure film Image copyright Aviemore Adventure Festival
Image caption Film-making in some of the harshest environments on Earth will be celebrated at next month's festival in Aviemore

The Aviemore Adventure Festival is to be held on a bigger scale this year following 2016's inaugural event.

Taking place from 9-12 March, this year's programme will feature more films, activities and guest speakers.

The speakers will include long-distance cyclist and adventurer Emily Chappell, kayaker Justine Curgenven and climber Cedar Wright.

Author, film-maker and 2012 National Geographic Adventurer of the Year, Alastair Humphreys will also be there.

Image copyright Aviemore Adventure Festival
Image caption Long-distance cyclist Emily Chappell is one of the festival's guest speakers
Image copyright Aviemore Adventure Festival
Image caption Justine Curgenven is also due to appear

The four speakers are well-known in the outdoor pursuits community for their achievements in harsh environments.

The full programme of events has been uploaded to the festival's website.

Ms Chappell, a former London cycle courier who helped to set a record time for cycling Scotland's North Coast 500 last year, will attend the opening film and lecture session.

During the festival, Mr Wright and Mr Humphreys will take part in a question and answer session on the theme of how to become an adventurer.

Image copyright Aviemore Adventure Festival
Image caption Alastair Humphreys was National Geographic Adventurer of the Year in 2012

