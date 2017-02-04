Countdown to Aviemore Adventure Festival

Image copyright Aviemore Adventure Festival Image caption Film-making in some of the harshest environments on Earth will be celebrated at next month's festival in Aviemore

The Aviemore Adventure Festival is to be held on a bigger scale this year following 2016's inaugural event.

Taking place from 9-12 March, this year's programme will feature more films, activities and guest speakers.

The speakers will include long-distance cyclist and adventurer Emily Chappell, kayaker Justine Curgenven and climber Cedar Wright.

Author, film-maker and 2012 National Geographic Adventurer of the Year, Alastair Humphreys will also be there.

Image copyright Aviemore Adventure Festival Image caption Long-distance cyclist Emily Chappell is one of the festival's guest speakers

Image copyright Aviemore Adventure Festival Image caption Justine Curgenven is also due to appear

The four speakers are well-known in the outdoor pursuits community for their achievements in harsh environments.

The full programme of events has been uploaded to the festival's website.

Ms Chappell, a former London cycle courier who helped to set a record time for cycling Scotland's North Coast 500 last year, will attend the opening film and lecture session.

During the festival, Mr Wright and Mr Humphreys will take part in a question and answer session on the theme of how to become an adventurer.