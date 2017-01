Image copyright Reuters

Mushers and their dogs have begun gathering in the Highlands ahead of the 34th Aviemore Sled Dog Rally.

The Siberian Husky Club of Great Britain helps to organise the event, which includes races near the shores of Loch Morlich.

This year's rally will be held on Saturday and Sunday.

