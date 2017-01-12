Edwyn Collins and Grace Maxwell tell of building music studio

Image caption The studio is the latest project of Edwyn Collins and his wife Grace Maxwell

Singer-songwriter Edwyn Collins and his wife Grace Maxwell have created a music studio that they describe as a musician's "Highland retreat".

The couple have had the studio built near their home in Helmsdale in Sutherland.

It is the latest project Edinburgh-born Collins has involved himself with after he almost died from a double brain haemorrhage 11 years ago.

His other projects include a film, The Possibilities are Endless.

Collins and Maxwell told BBC Radio 6 Music's Radcliffe and Maconie show of having the studio constructed close to their house and overlooking the Moray Firth.

Collins said: "My grandpa was born there, in the house.

"Local people were very positive about the studio."

'Rediscovering memories'

Maxwell said the studio was treated like a retreat by the musicians who use it.

Image copyright Pulse Films Image caption The film The Possibilities are Endless explores Collins' recovery from a coma

She said: "It has a beautiful atmosphere. The people who have been have loved it. When they get there they get their heads down in a relatively short space of time."

Collins is widely known for his work with the band Orange Juice and his 1995 solo hit A Girl Like You.

In 2005, he went into a coma after suffering a stroke and two haemorrhages.

After waking from his coma, the first two phrases Collins was able to say were his wife's name - and "the possibilities are endless".

The film, The Possibilities are Endless, explores his journey from the brink of death to rediscovering memories lost because of his medical condition.