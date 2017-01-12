Highlands & Islands

Edwyn Collins and Grace Maxwell tell of building music studio

Edwyn Collins and his wife Grace Maxwell
Image caption The studio is the latest project of Edwyn Collins and his wife Grace Maxwell

Singer-songwriter Edwyn Collins and his wife Grace Maxwell have created a music studio that they describe as a musician's "Highland retreat".

The couple have had the studio built near their home in Helmsdale in Sutherland.

It is the latest project Edinburgh-born Collins has involved himself with after he almost died from a double brain haemorrhage 11 years ago.

His other projects include a film, The Possibilities are Endless.

Collins and Maxwell told BBC Radio 6 Music's Radcliffe and Maconie show of having the studio constructed close to their house and overlooking the Moray Firth.

Collins said: "My grandpa was born there, in the house.

"Local people were very positive about the studio."

'Rediscovering memories'

Maxwell said the studio was treated like a retreat by the musicians who use it.

Image copyright Pulse Films
Image caption The film The Possibilities are Endless explores Collins' recovery from a coma

She said: "It has a beautiful atmosphere. The people who have been have loved it. When they get there they get their heads down in a relatively short space of time."

Collins is widely known for his work with the band Orange Juice and his 1995 solo hit A Girl Like You.

In 2005, he went into a coma after suffering a stroke and two haemorrhages.

After waking from his coma, the first two phrases Collins was able to say were his wife's name - and "the possibilities are endless".

The film, The Possibilities are Endless, explores his journey from the brink of death to rediscovering memories lost because of his medical condition.

