Family of climber Mark Bowling tell of heartbreak

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Mark Bowling's family said he had a "great love" of the outdoors

The family of a climber who died falling during a climb on one of the UK's highest mountains have told of their heartbreak at his death.

Mark Bowling, 52, from Lancashire, fell while descending from the summit of the 1.234m (4,048ft) Aonach Beag near Fort William on 5 January.

In a statement, his family said: "We are all completely heartbroken and in shock over the tragic loss of Mark."

The father-of-four had a "great love" for the outdoors, his family said.

The statement said: "He was a loving husband and father who had a great love for the outdoors, mountaineering and photography.

"We are so proud of all he has achieved, we love and will miss him greatly. He leaves behind his wife, four children and his faithful dog."