Man struck by car in Avoch dies in hospital

A pedestrian who was seriously injured after being struck by a car in the Highlands in the early hours of 1 January has died, police have said.

George Jack, who was 36 and from the local area, was receiving treatment in hospital following the accident on the A832 at Station Road in Avoch.

He was first taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness before being transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Mr Jack's family said: "We are understandably devastated by our loss."

The accident involving a white Ford Fiesta happened at about 05:00.

Police Scotland said inquiries were continuing.