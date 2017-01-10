Anger at CalMac decision on Skye ferry

Image copyright MJ Richardson/Geograph Image caption The ferry MV Coruisk is to be used on CalMac's Oban-Mull route for a second summer season

Community leaders in the south of Skye have expressed anger that a ferry has not been restored to a crossing between the island and Mallaig.

Ferry operator Caledonian MacBrayne has confirmed the deployment of the Coruisk between Oban and Mull for a second summer season to meet increased demand.

Islanders on Skye have accused CalMac of ignoring their calls for the ferry return to the Armadale-Mallaig service.

They say replacement vessels are unsuitable for the crossing.

Tidal conditions at certain times of the year prevent these ferries from getting into the harbour on Skye.

'A solution"

Roddy Murray, chairman of Skye's Sleat Transport Forum, said islanders were "dissatisfied" with CalMac's newly-published summer timetable.

He told BBC Alba: "It is not acceptable to us and not going to be suitable at all for the needs of this area.

"The first two weeks of the summer service is going to be disrupted because the vessel and the tides are not going to be compatible.

"And we are told that on 87 days throughout the summer there is going to be disruption for the same reason."

In a statement, CalMac said it had "come up with a solution" using the ferries MV Lord of the Isles and an upgraded MV Loch Fyne which would provide "the additional capacity, frequency and improved reliability requested by the Sleat community".