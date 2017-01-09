Marvel superhero movie 'to be shot in Scotland'

Image copyright Disney/Marvel/AP Image caption Chris Evans, centre, is expected to bring his Captain America role to Infinity War

Scenes for new superhero movie, Avengers: Infinity War, are to be shot in Scotland, according to newspaper reports.

The Sunday Mail and Daily Record said locations in Edinburgh, Glasgow and the Highlands are to be used in filming due to start next month.

Infinity War is part of the Marvel "universe" of superhero stories.

Scenes for Marvel's 2011 movie, Captain America: The First Avenger, were shot in Culross in Fife.

Rival comic publisher and film-maker, DC Comics, has also used Scotland for one of its superhero movies.

Scenes for 2012's Batman film The Dark Knight Rises were shot over the Cairngorms.

The action involved a C130 transport plane that was based at Inverness Airport for several weeks.

Stuntmen and a film crew also made parachute jumps over Cairngorm Gliding Club's airstrip at Feshie Bridge for the scenes.

The fuselage of a Jetstream aircraft that had belonged to Inverness-based airline Highland Airways plane was used to portray the interior of the CIA aircraft in the movie.

Image copyright BBC/Marvel Image caption Inverness actress Karen Gillan's Nebula is also expected to appear in Infinity War

Infinity War is expected to bring together a huge cast of Marvel heroes and villains, and the actors who play them.

Reportedly they include Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Chris Evans' Captain America, Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange and Inverness-born Karen Gillan's Nebula, a character from Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy comics and movies.

Disney has so far not commented on the reports Scottish locations are to be used for the film, which is to be released next year.

National arts development agency, Creative Scotland, said it could not give a comment at this time.