Hillwalker deals with dumped toilet near Creag Meagaidh

Image copyright SAIS Creag Meagaidh Image caption The toilet was dumped in a remote spot near the Creag Meagaidh national nature reserve

A toilet was dumped near a Scottish nature reserve before being removed by a hillwalker.

The fly-tipping close to the Creag Meagaidh reserve in the Highlands was spotted by a member of the Scottish Avalanche Information Service (SAIS).

In a blog, the avalanche risk forecaster said the toilet had been offloaded next to a "beautiful and remote lochside".

The hillwalker then got in touch to say he had dealt with the fly-tipping.

The toilet was dumped during the festive break, and just days before the Scottish Wildlife Trust spoke out about problems with fly-tipping at its nature reserves.

Image copyright SAIS Creag Meagaidh Image caption Coire nan Gall in the Creag Meagaidh nature reserve, which is one of six areas assessed for avalanche risk in winter

The charity said fridges, burned-out vehicles and asbestos were among the items dumped at its sites last year.

The Creag Meagaidh reserve is managed by Scottish Natural Heritage.

It is one of six areas SAIS assesses for avalanche hazards every winter. The other areas are Torridon, Lochaber, Glen Coe, Southern Cairngorms and Northern Cairngorms.