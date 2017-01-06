Body found in search for missing Dutch tourist

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Cornelius Van Der Wetering was last seen on 28 December

Police searching for a Dutch tourist who has been missing for more than a week have found a man's body.

Cornelius Van Der Wetering, 54, was last seen in the Tomich area, about 30 miles from Inverness, on Wednesday 28 December.

Highland police said the body of a man in his 50s was found in a wooded area at about 15:30 on Thursday, near where Mr Van Der Wetering was last seen.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

As with all sudden deaths, a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Police Scotland said they were liaising with Mr Van Der Wetering's family in the Netherlands and thanked members of the public who took part in the search to find him.