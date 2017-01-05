Search for Dutch walker missing for week in Highlands

Image copyright Police Scotland

Police are searching for a Dutch tourist who has been missing for more than a week after setting off on a walk in the Highlands.

Cornelius Van Der Wetering, 54, was last seen in the Tomich area, about 30 miles from Inverness, on Wednesday 28 December.

He had been staying at a guest house in Inverness.

It is thought he had planned a walk to Kyle of Lochalsh through Glen Affric, a distance of more than 70 miles.

Officers are appealing to any walkers, guest house owners, bus or taxi companies in the area to contact police if they have seen him.

Mr Van Der Wetering is described as tall, slim and with short grey hair. He was wearing outdoor clothing and carrying a large rucksack when last seen.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Mr Van Der Wetering was last seen in the Tomich area on 28 December, having previously stayed in guest house accommodation in Inverness.

"It is understood he planned to walk from Tomich towards Kyle of Lochalsh via Glen Affric.

"Officers are appealing to anyone who may have seen a man of his description walking in the Tomich/Glen Affric or Lochalsh areas since December 28 to make contact via 101."