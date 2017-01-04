Body recovered after serious fire in Scarfskerry

Image copyright JasperImage

A body has been recovered following a serious fire at a house in Caithness a week ago, police have confirmed.

The fire in Scarfskerry was reported to emergency services shortly before 20:00 on 28 December.

It caused extensive damage, making the building unsafe to enter, but officers have now recovered a man's remains.

The body has not been formally identified, but the family of 95-year-old Frederick Melhert, who lived alone at the address, have been informed.

An inquiry into the cause of the fire is continuing. Police Scotland said there were no suspicious circumstances.