Man treated for head injury after Inverness taxi crash

A pedestrian is being treated for a head injury after he was hit by a taxi in Inverness.

The man was taken to Raigmore Hospital following the incident, but the extent of his injuries are unclear.

The collision happened on Tower Road, close to the junction with Murray Road, at 06:20.

Police investigating the cause of the crash have closed Tower Road between Barn Church Road and Murray Road. Diversions are in place.