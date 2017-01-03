Hypothermic Cairngorms hillwalker saved by climbers
A hillwalker has been airlifted from the Cairngorms after becoming hypothermic.
It is understood two young mountaineers found the man in the Northern Corries and carried him for several kilometers.
Mountain rescuers were flown in by helicopter to help and the casualty was given medical treatment and airlifted to hospital.
Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team's Willie Anderson said the two young mountaineers were "heroes of rescue".