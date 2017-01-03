Cairngorm rescue couple: The snow was up to our waists

Image caption Mr Elmer said they were unable to see their hands in front of their faces in the whiteout conditions

A couple forced to spend a night in the Cairngorms have been speaking about their ordeal.

Bob and Cathy Elmer from Lincolnshire were reported missing on Sunday after a planned hill walk took longer than expected.

They sheltered with their dog in survival bags in whiteout conditions before being found by mountain rescuers.

Mr Elmer told BBC Scotland: "The snow was at times up to our waists."

Image caption The couple were caught out after a walk took longer than expected

He said: "We eventually got out on to the plateau with the intention of trying to find the summit of Cairngorm then my headlamp gave up so we decided we couldn't go on any further.

"We didn't know really where we were going. You couldn't see your hand in front of your face, so we decided to get the survival bags out."

Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team searched the Cairngorm Plateau overnight in freezing temperatures and deep snow.

The couple were found with their black Collie at around 12:00 on Monday and were walked to safety.

Media caption The mountain rescue was filmed on a GoPro by the Cairngorm MRT

Mountain rescue team leader Willie Anderson said using the bivvy bags was a move that probably "saved their lives".

Conditions in the area at the time were described by Cairngorm MRT as "Arctic".

Footage of the mountain rescue was filmed on a GoPro camera by a member of the mountain rescue team.