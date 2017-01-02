Cairngorm mountain search for missing couple

Image copyright Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team Image caption Cairngorm MRT said conditions have been "Arctic"

Mountain rescue teams and a coastguard helicopter are searching for a couple and their dog in the Cairngorms.

The couple - aged 60 and 57 - were reported missing on Sunday evening after failing to return from a walk.

Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team made an search overnight of the Cairngorm Plateau in freezing temperatures and deep snow.

The team have been joined by a Coastguard helicopter and members of an RAF Mountain Rescue Team later.

The couple are believed to be from England and had been staying in the Glenmore area.

'Arctic conditions'

They were last seen as they set off for their walk at about 10:00 on New Year's Day.

Conditions in the area have been described by Cairngorm MRT as "Arctic".

Team leader Willie Anderson said he was concerned for the walkers and efforts were being made to find them as quickly as possible.

Police officers coordinating efforts to find the couple have asked anyone who may have seen them to get in touch.

The man is believed to have been wearing a red jacket and the woman was wearing a turquoise jacket. They were walking a black collie dog.