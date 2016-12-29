Police probe after Skye dinosaur footprints are damaged

Image copyright John Allan Image caption There are a number of dinosaur footprints visible at Staffin

Police have launched an investigation after plaster was poured into two dinosaur footprints on a Skye beach.

Officers believe a man driving a campervan may be responsible for damaging the prints at Staffin on Wednesday.

Archaeologists estimate the prints at An Corran date back 165 million years.

In a series of tweets, local police officers appealed for help from people who were in the area.

Lochaber and Skye police said: "Unfortunately we can confirm we are investigating reported damage to the dinosaur footprints at Staffin yesterday. Were you in the area?

"It would appear a male driving a campervan was possibly responsible for pouring plaster into two of the prints. Any info please call 101."

The prints at Staffin are believed to have been left by a family Ornithopods, herbivorous creatures which walked on two legs.